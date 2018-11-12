Michigan State Police: Passerby frees woman from burning freeway crash

A woman suffered minor injuries after being saved from her during a fiery crash at the Clare/Roscommon County Line Saturday. (Photo Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

CLARE, Mich. - A passerby saved a woman from a burning car in Michigan on Saturday after wintry conditions made it difficult for emergency vehicles to reach the crash scene.

Michigan State Police said they were called to a one car crash on US-127 near Clare/Roscommon on Saturday morning.

Troopers were slowed by slick road conditions. Police received calls that the driver of the crash was trapped and the vehicle had caught on fire.

MSP said a 51-year-old driver armed with a crowbar stopped and broke one of the car's windows, freeing the woman before the flames reached her. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been made public.

