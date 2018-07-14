News

Michigan State Police: Search underway after report of woman underwater near Belle Isle

By Ken Haddad

A view of Belle Isle in Detroit (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating a report of a woman underwater near Detroit's Belle Isle.

MSP tweeted Saturday afternoon saying they received a call at 3:30 p.m. of a female underwater near Belle Isle.

"She is said to have come from a boat," MSP tweeted. "Coast Guard is en-route and DNR is out on boats. MSP is checking the shore line as well."

No other information is available at this time. 

