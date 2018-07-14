Michigan State Police: Search underway after report of woman underwater near Belle Isle

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating a report of a woman underwater near Detroit's Belle Isle.

MSP tweeted Saturday afternoon saying they received a call at 3:30 p.m. of a female underwater near Belle Isle.

"She is said to have come from a boat," MSP tweeted. "Coast Guard is en-route and DNR is out on boats. MSP is checking the shore line as well."

No other information is available at this time.

Belle Isle: On 7/14 at approx. 330 PM we received a call that there is supposed to be a female underwater, she is said to have came from a boat. Coast Guard is en-route and DNR is out on boats. MSP is checking the shore line as well. pic.twitter.com/gbN4uRwAnx — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.