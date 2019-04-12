Michigan State Police: Superintendent, ex-principal intentionally filed false child abuse report

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. - The superintendent of a Michigan school district has been charged with intentionally filing a false report accusing a school employee of child abuse.

Terrance Starr, the Kalkaska School Superintendent and former principal of Elk Rapids Middle School, was charged with filing a false report Thursday after police said he intentionally lied about a child abuse accusation.

According to WPBN, an investigation started in Jan. 2018 when several Elk Rapids admins received a letter accusing a school employee of criminal activity.

The investigation resulted in the filing of a real report with the Department of Health and Human Services, but the allegations of child abuse were unfounded.

As the investigation continues, it was determined that the letters were sent by Starr, who was still the principal at the time.

Michigan State Police Lt. Travis House told WPBN that Starr knew the allegations were false.

“One of the biggest differences in this case when talking about mandated reporting is the evidence supports that the allegations in these letters were completely fabricated," House said. "They were done in a manner to put a criminal charge perhaps or a criminal investigation on an individual for someone else’s personal gain.”

Starr was arraigned on felony charges Thursday.

