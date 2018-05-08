Michigan State Police targets distracted, speeding, dangerous drivers on I-94 this spring, summer

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police are launching a crackdown on dangerous driving on I-94 from Detroit to the Indiana border.

Here's the info from MSP:

Motorists can expect to see more Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers patrolling I-94 this spring and summer, from the Indiana border to Wayne County. I-94 is the major thoroughfare between Detroit and Chicago and is used by many area residents for their daily commutes. Traffic increases in the summer as motorists use the route to get to Michigan’s vacation destinations.

With traffic crashes increasing again in 2017, troopers will be actively addressing the driving behaviors most associated with traffic crashes. These behaviors include distracted and aggressive driving, following too closely, improper lane use and excessive speed.

“Motorists can expect troopers to take a zero tolerance approach to these dangerous driving behaviors,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Most crashes are preventable, and the dangerous behaviors we see on I-94 need to change. Now is the time to send the message that these dangerous driving behaviors will not be tolerated. Hopefully we can make I-94 much safer this summer.”

Crashes on I-94 increased by 7 percent in 2017, from 6,010 crashes in 2016 to 6,453 crashes. Commercial vehicle-involved crashes on I-94 also increased, rising from 774 crashes in 2016 to 856 crashes in 2017 – an increase of 10 percent.

Statewide, traffic crashes rose by 1 percent, from 312,171 crashes in 2016 to 314,921 crashes in 2017.

In total, troopers conducted 460,446 traffic stops statewide in 2017, resulting in 133,293 citations and 358,400 verbal warnings.

Last year, MSP launched "Operation Ghostrider," which had troopers riding in unmarked cars looking for drivers breaking the law.



