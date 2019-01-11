Michigan State Police team up with neighboring states, truck drivers to fight human trafficking

DETROIT - Michigan State Police motor carrier officers and officers from neighboring states have joined forces this National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The officers are teaming up to enforce laws that crack down on human trafficking and to educate motorists about the signs of trafficking. The officers will also work with the Truckers Against Trafficking organization.

From Jan. 14-18, 2019, the motor carrier officers will join the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Illinois State Police, and the Indiana State Police for the education and enforcement efforts.

“The goal is to raise awareness and educate individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees,” stated Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “These individuals are a force multiplier that can act as the eyes and ears of Michigan’s highways.”

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

