Michigan State Police: Texas woman was driving drunk with children in vehicle

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol with her children in the vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

The woman's 11-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son called a woman, crying, and reported that their mother was driving intoxicated and refused to pull over. That woman called police on July 11 at 10:40 p.m.

The vehicle was described as an Audi A5 traveling on US-131 near Clarion Road. Boyne City police officers located the vehicle stopped on US-131 near M-75 Highway. Officers secured the vehicle and the children and waited for Michigan State Police troopers to arrive on scene.

Troopers confirmed the identity of the driver as Kamela Foltz, 44, of Fort Worth, Texas. Police said they found an open alcohol container inside the passenger compartment. Foltz was arrested and officials obtained a search warrant for her blood. Police said she resisted the troopers during the arrest and blood draw process.

Foltz was charged by the Charlevoix County prosecutor with resisting arrest, OWI with occupants under 16 and alcohol open container in motor vehicle.

Foltz posted bond after her arrest and was arraigned Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.