Michigan State reaches agreement with government following federal civil rights probe

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A deal to prevent a predator such as Larry Nassar to roam unchecked at Michigan State has been reached between the university and the government.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had been investigating MSU for years. Now, federal and school officials have agreed to put systems in place that would prevent someone like Nassar from having free reign.

Under the deal, Michigan State has to put an official in place to accept, investigate and resolve discrimination complaints.

There's also a chaperone policy that requires a patient having a sensitive exam or procedure to have a member of the health team present.

Patients will be given an appropriate gown, privacy for undressing and dressing and sensitive draping to maximize physical privacy during sensitive examinations, officials said.

Michigan State will lose federal funds if the deal is violated.

Last week, William Strampel, the former dean of the MSU college of osteopathic medicine, was sentenced to a year in jail for his failure to monitor and supervise Nassar, and his abusive and predatory behavior toward female students.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.