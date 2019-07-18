Michigan State Rep. Robinson looks to expunge all marijuana-related convictions

DETROIT - Should people convicted of marijuana crimes continue to be punished for doing something that is no longer illegal? One representative from Michigan thinks those crimes should be expunged.

Rep. Isaac Robinson said he is introducing sweeping and far-reaching legislation that he believes could lift up the community.

"I am working with my colleagues to introduce legislation that will go beyond misdemeanors," Robinson said.

Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana last fall. Robinson held a press conference outside Nazarene Baptist Church in Detroit Thursday. His proposed bill would expunge all marijuana convictions, including felony cases.

"You have somebody sitting in prison people for five to 10 years for the same activity people are making millions off," Robinson said.

He's not the only lawmaker pushing for that kind of legislation. Just two days ago Sen. Jeff Irwin introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

Rush Hasan is one of the directors for The Reef medical marijuana dispensary and he supports the proposed legislation

"There are very intelligent people that just unfortunately have this in their background and this is a great way forward in the industry in allowing them to be a part of that industry," Hasan said.

This comes especially after the recent legalization of recreational marijuana -- but there are still several factors to consider.

Robinson's bill is still in the beginning stages but he hopes more lawmakers will get on board.

