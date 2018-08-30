Michigan State University: NCAA clears athletic programs in Nassar investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University says its athletic programs have been cleared in an NCAA investigation into their response of the Larry Nassar sexual assault case.

Michigan State released this statement Thursday morning:

Michigan State athletics has received notification from Jonathan F. Duncan, Vice President of Enforcement for the NCAA indicating that "it does not appear there is a need for further inquiry." Duncan, in a letter to MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman, states that the NCAA review "…..has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation."

On Jan. 23, 2018, the NCAA contacted Michigan State requesting the institution's response to the sexual assaults committed by former university physician Larry Nassar and its position on whether any violations of NCAA legislation occurred.

In a March 23, 2018 response, MSU shared its position that violations of NCAA legislation did not occur.

The NCAA also conducted a second and additional review stemming from reporting by an ESPN program 'Outside the Lines' related to the way the institution handled allegations of student conduct involving student-athletes in Michigan State's football and men's basketball programs. Again, the Duncan letter states the NCAA review "…….has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation."

The NCAA letter closes with this statement which is much appreciated by the MSU Athletic Department: "The enforcement staff appreciates the institution's cooperation and its responsiveness to both inquiries."

Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman released this statement:

"We welcome closure in regards to the NCAA inquiry. MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel.

"In regards to the crimes committed on our campus by Larry Nassar, the NCAA findings do not change a thing. NCAA member organizations have a specific set of rules to which we hold each other accountable. And while we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes. That pledge permeates everything we do as part of a larger university commitment to making MSU a safer campus.

"As it relates to the handling of student-athlete conduct issues, at Michigan State we are committed to following all appropriate policies and procedures. Today's findings provide external validation of Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo and the way they administer their programs. Mark and Tom represent the athletic department and Michigan State University with integrity."



