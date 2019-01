A Michigan teen who went missing last May has been found safe in Texas.

Police said Kaitlyn Leonard, a 15-year-old from Standish, Michigan, was found in Mt. Pleasant, Texas on Monday. She went to a local business and asked for help and called her mother.

When she was reported missing, on May 20, 2018, it was reported that Kaitlyn left her cell phone behind but did take her backpack with her.

No other information was made available.

