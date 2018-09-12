Michigan teen stabbed to death by fellow student in front of class at Fitzgerald High School

WARREN, Mich. - A 16-year-old student died at a hospital Wednesday morning after she was stabbed by another student at Fitzgerald High School in Warren.

Police said there was a fight between a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl. The 17-year-old took out a kitchen-style knife and stabbed the 16-year-old twice in the chest.

The 17-year-old girl was taken into police custody at the school. Police recovered the knife, which was brought into the school. Police are investigating how and when the knife was brought to the school.

No other students were injured.

The stabbing happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital about 9:24 a.m.

Fitzgerald High School in Warren, Mich. (WDIV)

Resource officer rushed to help victim

During a news conference later Wednesday morning, Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the school resource officer immediately began CPR on the victim until emergency personnel arrived and rushed her to St. John St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital.

Dwyer said the altercation involved a male student at the school.

"It's possible that both the victim and the suspect had a relationship with the male student," he said.

The victim and suspect both were straight-A students who had not been in any kind of trouble at the school before, Dwyer said. The victim was a member of the school's cross country, robotics club, color guard, marching band, National Honors Society, student council and an organization called A Generation of Promise.

Stabbing happened in classroom

Dwyer said there were 20 to 30 other students in the classroom at the time of the stabbing. Class had just started when the altercation began. Police are interviewing the students and taking witness statements.

The teacher also was in class at the time and assisted the resource officer.

"The teacher came to the assistance of the school resource officer who was administrating CPR to the victim," Dwyer said.

Grief counseling will be provided to students.

Classes canceled

Students were dismissed from the school on Wednesday morning. Thursday classes have been canceled.

Fitzgerald High School is part of the Fitzgerald Public Schools district based in Warren.

The district released this statement about the stabbing:

At approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, we received a report that a Fitzgerald High School student had stabbed another high school student resulting in injuries. The alleged attacker has been arrested and is in custody. The injured student has been transported to the hospital. The high school is on lock down until further notice. We will share updates when they are available. Please note the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.

The school is situated along Ryan Road just north of 9 Mile Road.

