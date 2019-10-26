Michigan teen who invited police to birthday party greeted with fleet of officers

MICHIGAN - A teen's 13th birthday party invitation was met with an overwhelming response from dozens of Michigan officers.

Pictures from a Facebook post by Cheryl Sclater, a public relations manager for ELGA Credit Union, show officers from Flint, Genesee County Parks, Flushing Township and Michigan State Police among others with gifts in hand.

The birthday boy was given with a bike (including a helmet, of course), a tour of a Davison-Richfield firetruck and a ride in an MSP cruiser.

More than two dozen officers responded to a Michigan teen's birthday party invitation. (Facebook/Cheryl Sclater)

"When a special boy in our community invites the police and fire department to come to his birthday...they do!!!!" Sclater wrote in the post.

Sclater's post has been met with an outpouring of support and birthday wishes nationwide.

"This brought tears to my grown (expletive) eyes," commented Jesse Madrid, of California. "Awesome job to everyone who participated in making this blessed young man's birthday special. I love the story. God bless everyone involved, something I have to complain about is why wasn't I invited?"

To see pictures from the festivities, check out Sclater's post below:

When a special boy in our community invites the police and fire department to come to his birthday... they do!!!! Happy Birthday Johnny, we hope you felt the love !❤️Voices for Children Advocacy Center, Posted by Cheryl Sclater on Saturday, October 19, 2019

