Michigan toddler dies in makeshift playpen accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A 1-year-old Michigan girl died after investigators say she was strangled by a gate that had been placed on top of her playpen.

According to WOOD, Emily English, who would have turned 2 next month, was found unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in Grands Rapids. Crews attempted to save her life, but was pronounced dead at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle told WOOD an autopsy confirmed Emily became unable to breathe when her head got entangled in the components of a gate that was used to cover the playpen.

The gate had been placed there in an effort to keep the toddler from getting out. It was not designed to be used in that manner.

The death is being treated as an accident, thought he case remains open.

