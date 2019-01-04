Michigan woman dies after falling through ice while snowmobiling

ALPENA, Mich. - A 60-year-old Michigan woman died after falling through the ice while snowmobiling.

Police said Lynne Bever, of Linwood, reported that she fell through the ice on Long Lake in Alpena about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A Michigan State Police trooper who responded to the scene found Bever about 200 yards off the shore. Her boyfriend was nearby with his snowmobile, attempting to reach her.

The trooper tried to reach Bever, but the ice was too thin, so first responders wearing anti-exposure suits used lifeline ropes to belly-crawl toward her. They were able to get to Bever, but they could not get her out of the water, police said. The first responders attempted to keep her alive as they waited for more resources and equipment to arrive.

An airboat from the East Grand Lake Fire Department was used to get Bever out of the water, but it was discovered that she went into cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alpena. Police said she drowned.

