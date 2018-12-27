Michigan woman flips van on I-75 after her dog barks at windshield wipers

Michigan State Police are warning drivers to be careful of traveling with pets in vehicles after a woman said her German Shepherd caused her to lose control of her van on I-75 near Houghton Lake.

State police said the 54-year-old woman's van flipped Sunday along I-75 near marker 234. She told police her dog jumped on the dashboard to bark at the wipers.

The driver and the dog both were OK. A passenger suffered a minor injury.

"If you are transporting a pet, make sure it's properly crated/restrained in the vehicle so something like this can't happen. You owe it to your pet and the other people on the road," reads a statement from state police.

