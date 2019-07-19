Michigan woman hides meth in body cavity during traffic stop, police say

GAYLORD, Mich. - A Michigan woman was arrested on suspicion of hiding methamphetamine in a body cavity during a traffic stop, state police said.

Rachell Cook, 27, of Jackson, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Sunday on M-32 Highway in Gaylord, troopers said.

The vehicle was pulled over for a registration plate violation and obstructed view of the windshield after another driver reported it was swerving and almost hit a semi truck, officials said.

The driver was identified as a 34-year-old Boyne City man with an active warrant out of Antrim County, according to authorities.

Cook was the only passenger in the vehicle, police said. During their investigation, troopers said they found evidence she might be in possession of meth and might have hidden the drug in a body cavity.

Cook was taken to the Otsego Memorial Hospital, where medical officials removed the suspected meth from a body cavity, according to police.

Cook was taken to the Otsego County Jail. The driver was taken to the Antrim County Jail on the outstanding warrant.

Cook is charged with one count of possession of meth. She was arraigned Monday in 87th District Court.

