Michigan woman to serve 2 years probation in deaths, injuries of dogs

DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A Michigan woman will serve two years' probation in the death of two dogs and severe injuries to a third left in a vehicle for hours outside a casino in southwestern Michigan.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports that 50-year-old Sherill Langford was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors have said the dogs were left in the vehicle in April outside Four Winds Casino in Dowagiac.

A third dog had to be treated for severe dehydration.

