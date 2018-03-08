1 year ago: Massive wind storm causes historic Michigan power outages

Tree knocked down by high winds in Wyandotte, Michigan on March 8, 2017.

On March 8, 2017, a massive wind storm rolled through Michigan, knocking down trees and power lines, resulting in the largest power outage in the state's history.

The March 2017 wind storm knocked out power to more than one million in the state -- 800,000 DTE Energy customers alone. Winds peaked at nearly 70 mph in Southeast Michigan.

It took more than a week to restore power to all customers in Michigan. Many schools and businesses were closed for multiple days during the historic outage.

Below you'll find a comprehensive timeline and recap of the historic event, complete with pictures, videos, blogs and statistical breakdowns.

Read here: The Historic Michigan Power Outage of March 2017

