4 Michigan breweries are among the best in the world, according to RateBeer

DETROIT – The results are in, and four Michigan breweries are among the best in the world, according to RateBeer.

Beer drinkers review and rate the brews they drink. RateBeer uses these reviews to rank the best beers and breweries each year.

The method also takes into consideration the last four years, with an emphasis on performance over the past year.

A list of the top 100 breweries worldwide has Founders Brewing Co. as the highest ranked of the four Michigan brewers named. The Grand Rapids-based brewery is ranked as seventh best.

Bell’s Brewery in Comstock was ranked 23rd, Kuhnhenn Brewing in Warren was the 52nd favorite brewery and Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales in Dexter claimed the 83rd position on the list.