WATCH LIVE: Michigan governor holds news conference on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday evening to address coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
- Watch the news conference live here at 5 p.m.
Whitmer will be joined by health officials including state Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
The governor held a news conference Tuesday night to announce two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, both in Metro Detroit.
Read more: Michigan governor says state has 2 confirmed coronavirus cases, declares state of emergency
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.