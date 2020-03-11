43ºF

WATCH LIVE: Michigan governor holds news conference on coronavirus (COVID-19)

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday evening to address coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

  • Watch the news conference live here at 5 p.m.

Whitmer will be joined by health officials including state Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The governor held a news conference Tuesday night to announce two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, both in Metro Detroit.

Read more: Michigan governor says state has 2 confirmed coronavirus cases, declares state of emergency

