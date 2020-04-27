Census 2020 response: Where Michigan ranks in response rate, a look at statewide data

DETROIT – Michigan is among the top states in response rate for the ongoing 2020 Census survey.

As of April 25, Michigan’s overall self-response rate to the Census is at 59.8 percent, the fifth best rate for any state in the U.S., and just a hair behind the top ranked state, Minnesota, at 63 percent.

The national average is 53.2 percent. Alaska (for obvious reasons) and West Virginia rank last in response rate.

The Census sent surveys to every household in mid-March. If you haven’t taken the Census yet for your household, you can quickly fill it out online, if you have the survey code.

In Michigan, Livingston and Macomb counties are among the top 20 in the country for response, at above 70 percent. Huntington Woods has the highest local response rate at 84.9 percent.

The City of Detroit, Michigan’s largest city, has a 41.7 response rate, 486th in the state. Ann Arbor has a 63.3 percent response rate. Grand Rapids and Dearborn both have a 59.6 percent response rates.

Some other notable response rates:

7th: Grosse Pointe Woods (76 percent)

12th: Sterling Heights (74.6 percent)

13th: Livonia (74.3 percent)

17th: Rochester Hills (73 percent)

37th: Troy (70.9 percent)

62nd: Novi (69.5 percent)

135th: Wyandotte (65.4 percent)

142: Westland (65.1 percent)

379th: Ypsilanti (54.8 percent)

386th: Kalamazoo (54.5 percent)

423rd: Pontiac (51.2 percent)

431: Saginaw (50.1 percent)

484th: Flint (42 percent)

Responding the the Census is crucial to ensuring proper allocation of resources and representation for states and cities. Specifically, data from the 2020 Census are used to:

Ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.

Plan new homes and businesses and improve neighborhoods.

Determine how many seats your state is allocated in the House of Representatives.

Find out more about the Census -- and take the survey -- here.