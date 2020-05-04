Michigan best friends of nearly 80 years die within days of each other from COVID-19

DETROIT – It’s a friendship that has stood the test of time and -- even in death -- Mary Hacket and Jessie Ancona had to be together in the same building.

The two had been friends for as long as they can remember. They went to school together, they worked together.

As the years passed their bond would grow even stronger. Every Sunday the two would meet up for church and brunch.

As coronavirus spread, tragedy would strike both women equally.

The two 91-ygear-old women both died in the same hospital after contracting the virus from two separate nursing homes.

Before catching COVID-19, both women were still getting around the best they could. We’re told that just this past November, Ancona was still attending her grandson’s football games.

