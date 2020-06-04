DNR: Camping in Michigan state parks, recreation areas will resume June 22

Camping in Michigan state parks and recreation areas will resume June 22, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR had been saying state park campgrounds would be closed through at least June 21. Now, they’re saying for sure they’ll be back in operation on June 22.

“New staff will be trained on campground and equipment operations, the online reservation computer system, MIOSHA requirements, etc. Additionally, all staff must be thoroughly trained on COVID-19 safety practices," reads a statement from the DNR.

Michigan state park camping schedule

Sanitation stations (or dump stations) will open June 22.

All Michigan state forest campgrounds will open June 10.

Dispersed camping on state forest land is open as of Friday, May 29.

All overnight lodging facilities and shelters will open June 22.

Shelters in state parks and recreation areas will open June 22.

Source: DNR

When the state’s stay-at-home order went into place on March 23, state campgrounds were shuttered. It was announced reservations scheduled during the closure will automatically be canceled. Reservation holders should receive full refunds, including the reservation fee paid when reservations were made.

The Michigan stay-at-home order was lifted earlier this week. The DNR cites staffing levels, layoffs, a statewide hiring freeze, staff training needs, drinking water permits and overall preparation of campgrounds for the delay in reopening amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The DNR also says COVID-19 regulations will be implemented.

“Parks staff will need to implement social distancing regulations, find ways to limit contact, build sneeze guards, etc. – work that is critical in order to make parks and campgrounds accessible and safe for all guests and employees,” reads a statement from the DNR.

