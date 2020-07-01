10 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels, mostly in Upper Peninsula

DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels heading into Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 10 closures and advisories in Michigan. Most of them are in the Upper Peninsula.

Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.

Michigan beach closures (as of July 1, 2020):

Sanford Lake - Sanford Lake Park - Midland

Muskegon River - Crawford Park - Osceola

Lake Michigan - Veterans Memorial Park - Antrim

Pike Bay at Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Chassell Beach - Houghton

Torch Lake - Dreamland Camp - Houghton

Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Hancock City Beach - Houghton

Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Houghton City Beach - Houghton

Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Sandy Bottom Beach/ Dollar Bay - Houghton

Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach - Houghton

Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Hubbell Park - Houghton