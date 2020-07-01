10 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels, mostly in Upper Peninsula

DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels heading into Fourth of July weekend.
According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 10 closures and advisories in Michigan. Most of them are in the Upper Peninsula.
Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.
Michigan beach closures (as of July 1, 2020):
Sanford Lake - Sanford Lake Park - Midland
Muskegon River - Crawford Park - Osceola
Lake Michigan - Veterans Memorial Park - Antrim
Pike Bay at Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Chassell Beach - Houghton
Torch Lake - Dreamland Camp - Houghton
Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Hancock City Beach - Houghton
Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Houghton City Beach - Houghton
Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Sandy Bottom Beach/ Dollar Bay - Houghton
Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach - Houghton
Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Hubbell Park - Houghton