Several Michigan beaches either closed or under bacteria contamination advisory

Several Michigan beaches are either closed or under a contamination advisory due to high bacteria levels.
According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 7 closures or advisories in Michigan. Most of them are in the Lower Peninsula.
Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some are closed due to a potential toxin-forming blue-green algal bloom.
Related: Gross: Study uncovers 10 Michigan beaches with most bacterial contamination
Michigan beach closures and advisories (as of July 17, 2020):
Sanford Lake - Sanford Lake Park- Midland
Muskegon River - Crawford Park- Osceola
Pontiac Lake - Pontiac Recreation Area - Oakland
Lake Bellaire - Richardi Park - Antrim
Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach - Macomb
Bishop Lake - Brighton State Recreation Area - Livingston
Sugarloaf Lake - Waterloo Recreation Area - Washtenaw