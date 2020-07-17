Several Michigan beaches either closed or under bacteria contamination advisory

Several Michigan beaches are either closed or under a contamination advisory due to high bacteria levels.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 7 closures or advisories in Michigan. Most of them are in the Lower Peninsula.

Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some are closed due to a potential toxin-forming blue-green algal bloom.

Michigan beach closures and advisories (as of July 17, 2020):

Sanford Lake - Sanford Lake Park- Midland

Muskegon River - Crawford Park- Osceola

Pontiac Lake - Pontiac Recreation Area - Oakland

Lake Bellaire - Richardi Park - Antrim

Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach - Macomb

Bishop Lake - Brighton State Recreation Area - Livingston

Sugarloaf Lake - Waterloo Recreation Area - Washtenaw