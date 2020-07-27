Dog park with drinks for owners in works in West Michigan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A cold one while Max chases his buddies?

An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

The Plainfield Township Board recently voted to give a liquor license to The Pack Indoor Dog Park, WOOD-TV reported. The recommendation now goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

“It’s huge,” said co-owner Joelle Wrona. “We’re super excited about that."

The 10,000-square-foot facility will have a bar overlooking a play area where dogs will be grouped by personality. The business could open by October after construction delays.

“There’s been a ton of interest,” co-owner Raechel Macqueen said. “I think with COVID, people are just so antsy to go out and just do something.”

The Pack Indoor Dog Park, located in Comstock Park, will “offer a safe and friendly environment for our best friends and community for the people who love them,” according to the website.

Membership options are available, ranging from $30 to $200. They also offer day care.

Address: 5205 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, Michigan 49321