Live updates: Election results for Slotkin, Junge in Michigan US House race on Nov. 3, 2020

Elissa Slotkin faces challenger Paul Junge

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. After the new member of Congress supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump, she will have to run for re-election in a Trump friendly district. Though she is considered a vulnerable freshman incumbent who ousted a Republican congressman, she maintains robust fundraising and has the strong backing of her party. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. After the new member of Congress supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump, she will have to run for re-election in a Trump friendly district. Though she is considered a vulnerable freshman incumbent who ousted a Republican congressman, she maintains robust fundraising and has the strong backing of her party. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Michigan U.S. House District 8 here.

(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).

U.S. House District 8 - Michigan (Slotkin vs. Junge)

Candidate

Votes

%

Elissa Slotkin
Elissa Slotkin*(D)
00%
Paul Junge
Paul Junge(R)
00%
Joe Hartman
Joe Hartman(L)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020

