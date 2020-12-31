Gov. Whitmer reflects on 2020 in Michigan: COVID-19, protests, dam failures, domestic terror plot

LANSING, Mich. – With a new year nearly upon us, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reflecting on 2020, touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan roads, the economic crisis, dam failures, a domestic terror plot and protests over racial injustice.

“As I think about 2020, the phrase annus horribilis comes to mind, which means a horrible year. But it wasn’t all horrible, cause some really good things happened this year and there are sources of inspiration no matter where you look,” Whitmer said. “As we go into 2021, it is my hope we get our economy back up and humming, we get our kids back in school, and that we put Michigan on the path to real prosperity. I think we are up to it. I know we are up to it. And I’m excited at the prospect of a new year and a new chapter for all of us.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is also featured throughout the video.

You can watch the full video below. It was created and distributed by Whitmer’s office.

In this video, Whitmer goes all the way back to the first cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, which were confirmed March 10.

She issued a state of emergency, closed K-12 school buildings and shut down various segments of the economy.

The video features comments about her belief in the people of Michigan and snapshots of support from residents.

Images from the Midland dam failures are included. The governor is also shown joining a march with protestors of racial injustice.

It covers the domestic terror plot targeting Whitmer and ends with a look ahead to 2021.