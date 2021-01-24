What questions, concerns do you have about climate change in Michigan?

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 21: A man walks on ice along the shore of Lake Michigan as storm clouds, which dumped several inches of lake-effect snow on the city, heads east over the Lake on January 21, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The weather system moved through the area overnight dumping from 6 to 12 inches of lake-effect snow on Chicago and its suburbs while driving temperatures into the single digits and bringing wind chills as low as 25 degrees-below-zero. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

With our newest Newsletter, the team at ClickOnDetroit is taking a deep dive into climate change on a local level: working with experts to identify how climate change will impact Michigan, how it already is and what you might be able do about it.

You can sign up for the In This Climate Newsletter right here. Want to see what it’s about before deciding? Check out the first edition right here.

We want to hear from you: Do you have any questions or concerns about climate change, particularly in Michigan?

Tell us in the form below, and we’ll do our best to address your concerns in the Newsletter!

ClickOnDetroit is launching a slew of new Newsletters this year, covering your favorite topics ranging from the Lions, Tigers and Pistons for the sports fans, deep dives on data and climate change, parenting topics, TV and movies and more.

Check out, and maybe sign up for, our newest Newsletters right here. We won’t be sending you Newsletters on the daily; you’ll only hear from us when there’s something to say.

Click here to see a list of every Newsletter we offer -- we think you’ll find something you like!

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider -- and sign up -- here!