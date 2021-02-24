Michigan Gov. Whitmer makes pitch for federal funding to fix roads in testimony before US Senate

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified before the U.S. Senate regarding what she said is a desperate need for federal funding to fix Michigan’s roads.

“I was known for running on and getting elected to ‘fix the damn roads’ in Michigan and I have to say that we need significant investments in our roads and bridges,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer was just one leader making a pitch that more money is needed. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on transportation revenues and federal assistance is needed.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also testified before the U.S. Senate Environment & Public Works Committee in a hearing titled, “Building Back Better: Investing in Transportation while Addressing Climate Change, Improving Equity, and Fostering Economic Growth and Innovation.”

Topics in the hearing ranged from building a system of electric vehicle charging stations, increasing bike mobility, public transportation and planning for the impacts of climate change.

