Apple shutters Michigan stores amid COVID surge

Apple Inc. announced Friday is temporarily closing its retail stores in Michigan amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Apple said it will still allow customers with existing orders or items to pick up at stores over the weekend.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions, we are temporarily closing our stores in Michigan. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit http://apple.com/retail,” reads a statement from Apple.

Michigan reported 8,955 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths on Friday as the state grapples with a surge in the disease.

The state also reported another increase in COVID hospitalizations on Friday -- 4,183 inpatients with the disease across Michigan hospitals, of which 873 were in critical care.

