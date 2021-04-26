Census shows Michigan grows, still loses US House seat

Michigan's slow population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states.

The U.S. Census Bureau listed the state’s 2020 apportionment population at 10,084,442 and increase of about 1.7% over the 2010 figure and leaving Michigan with 13 congressional seats.

Apportionment population also includes overseas military and civilian government employees and their dependents. Michigan's resident population for 2020 — how many people physically live in the state — was 10,077,331, according to the census.

“While expected, it is disappointing that Michigan will lose a seat in Congress,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Flint. “Even though Michigan’s population is growing, it is not growing as fast as other states.”

Michigan's population grew for decades, from 7.8 million in 1960 to more than 9.9 million in 2000. It recorded a slight decline in the census 10 years ago, to 9.8 million. Over time, its congressional seats have been peeled off little-by-little by faster growing states, mostly in the Sunbelt.

“Those congressional districts are equal to political power in Washington,” said Timothy Bledsoe, professor of political science at Wayne State University in Detroit. “When it leaves Michigan and goes to Texas, it is a reflection of the loss of political power in Michigan and gain of political power that goes to Texas."

Dropping from 14 House seats to 13 also will mean the boundaries of some districts will have to change. But the job of drawing those districts will no longer be in the hands of the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans.

In 2018, voters approved a constitutional amendment that shifts redistricting to a 13-member commission with four Republicans, four Democrats and five independents selected at random among applicants. It was a bid to stop partisan gerrymandering.

