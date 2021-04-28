Michigan House: Give unemployed $1,000 if they find job

LANSING, Mich. – Unemployed people who find a job would get $1,000 as part of $12.7 billion in proposed COVID-19 relief spending that began advancing in the state Legislature on Wednesday.

The “return to work” grants would cover up to 400,000 residents, nearly half of the 839,000 receiving jobless benefits.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce said the incentive would help businesses find desperately needed workers who, due to supplemental federal aid, can get $662 a week in unemployment — the equivalent of more than $34,000 a year.

“The federal government has created a situation where it is in someone's better financial interest to stay on unemployment than it is to take that next job. And that's unfortunate,” said Wendy Block, vice president of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement.

The provision is included in supplemental budget bills that the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee approved on party lines Wednesday or primed for committee passage Thursday, but are a ways off from being enacted since there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. All but $1 billion in funding would come from federal coronavirus packages that were approved in March and December.

Republican Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell, who chairs the panel, said if the $1,000 payments enticed even 10% to 20% of those on unemployment back to the workforce, “that'd be a material difference in the state.”

Also Wednesday, the GOP-controlled Senate's budget committee advanced $4.4 billion in aid, including all of the state's remaining federal funds from the December package. The funding has been in limbo amid Republicans' lack of negotiations with the governor and their attempts to curb her pandemic powers.

Much of the federal money is non-discretionary and, once approved, must go to K-12 schools, local governments, child care, food and rental assistance, coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution. But the state has flexibility with billions of dollars.

