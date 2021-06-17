Michigan Gov. Whitmer: COVID restrictions could be lifted in ‘coming days’

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s COVID positivity rate over the last seven days is less than 2%, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the current case data very good in a stop in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

“I would anticipate whether it’s MIOSHA (Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration) or it is the next step in returning to normal, we’ll probably have something to talk about in the coming days and make some announcements soon,” Whitmer said.

Michigan’s mask mandate is set to expire July 1. Currently, it is the only state among its immediate neighbors that still has restrictions in place and one of only a handful nationally.

Whitmer originally said it would require Michigan being at a 70% vaccination rate for the masks to go away. The state is slightly over 60% of those vaccinated with at least one dose.

“The COVID numbers have been trending in the right direction and we’re happy to see that,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. “We have shown we’ll respond to the reality on the ground of those numbers and so that’s why it is certainly a possibility we may change the health protocols before July 1.”