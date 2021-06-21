Monday is last day for most COVID restrictions in Michigan

COVID restrictions in Michigan are scheduled to be lifted Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Monday is the last day that COVID-19 capacity limits and masking requirements will be in effect in Michigan, about 15 months after the first restrictions were put in place.

On Tuesday, June 22, all capacity limits, indoor and outdoor, will be lifted, and the broad mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, will expire.

Some orders in long-term care facilities and testing will remain, and guidance on how schools will operate is expected this week.

Michigan was originally supposed to fully reopen July 1, but with more than 9 million vaccines administered and COVID cases plummeting, that timeline has been accelerated, as COVID trends continue to drop.

Here are some of the other orders that are being rescinded June 22, in addition to the gatherings and mask order:

Temporary restrictions for entry into congregate care and juvenile justice facilities

Mandatory testing for MDHHS’ juvenile justice facility staff

Mandatory testing for MDHHS hospitals and centers staff

Exceptions to temporary restrictions on entry into congregate care and juvenile justice facilities

Exceptions to temporary restrictions on entry into certain facilities

Safe housing for housing unstable individuals

Handling of bodily remains

Safe housing for Michigan homeless

MDHHS will continue to provide recommendations to keep Michiganders safe and reduce the risk of spreading the virus in higher-risk settings and places where vulnerable populations or populations with large numbers of individuals are not yet fully vaccinated, state officials said.

As of June 18, just under 61% of Michigan residents 16+ received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, well below the original target of 70% to lift restrictions. But following CDC guidance, Michigan dropped its plan to tie vaccination rates to lifting limits.

71% of residents 50 and older have at least one dose, and 75% of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Detroit, 48% of residents 40 and older are fully vaccinated.