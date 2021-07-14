Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are the first 4 winners of $50,000 drawings

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the announcement of the first four daily $50,000 COVID vaccine sweepstakes winners on July 14, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. – The first four winners of the $50,000 daily drawing prize through Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced Wednesday (July 14).

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins and Kerry Ebersole Singh, the Protect Michigan Commission director, announced the winners virtually.

These four Michigan residents were the winners from July 1 through July 4.

Here are the results:

July 1 -- Amber Berger, of New Baltimore

July 2 -- Adrienne Peterson, of Southfield

July 3 -- Christopher Ackerman, of Detroit

July 4 -- Larita Lee, of Wyoming

State officials said 1,783,320 million Michiganders have entered the vaccine sweepstakes, which includes a daily drawing for a $50,000 reward. There are 80,328 younger residents signed up for the scholarship drawing.

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” is designed to incentivize Michiganders to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It includes 30 daily drawings for $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. Children ages 12-17 can enter to win one of nine four-year college scholarships.

Ad

Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Who can enter, how to sign up, prize list, full details

Whitmer’s goal is to reach the statewide goal of 70% of residents ages 16 and up receiving the COVID vaccine. As of Monday, 62.4% had received at least one dose.