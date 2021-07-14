Cloudy icon
Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are the first 4 winners of $50,000 drawings

Winners from July 1-4 announced

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the announcement of the first four daily $50,000 COVID vaccine sweepstakes winners on July 14, 2021.
LANSING, Mich. – The first four winners of the $50,000 daily drawing prize through Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced Wednesday (July 14).

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins and Kerry Ebersole Singh, the Protect Michigan Commission director, announced the winners virtually.

These four Michigan residents were the winners from July 1 through July 4.

Here are the results:

  • July 1 -- Amber Berger, of New Baltimore
  • July 2 -- Adrienne Peterson, of Southfield
  • July 3 -- Christopher Ackerman, of Detroit
  • July 4 -- Larita Lee, of Wyoming

State officials said 1,783,320 million Michiganders have entered the vaccine sweepstakes, which includes a daily drawing for a $50,000 reward. There are 80,328 younger residents signed up for the scholarship drawing.

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” is designed to incentivize Michiganders to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It includes 30 daily drawings for $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. Children ages 12-17 can enter to win one of nine four-year college scholarships.

Whitmer’s goal is to reach the statewide goal of 70% of residents ages 16 and up receiving the COVID vaccine. As of Monday, 62.4% had received at least one dose.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

