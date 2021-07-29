Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bills extending expiration of driver’s licenses, personal ID

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several Senate Bills that will extend the validation of state driver’s licenses and personal identification cards.

Senate Bill 507 will extend the period for which an operator’s or chauffeur’s license is valid. Senate Bill 508 will extend the period for which an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced state personal ID card is valid. Senate Bill 509 will extend the period for which a personal ID card is valid.

“We are glad to be entering a new era of services at our offices that are more efficient and convenient than ever before,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “With this legislation we are able to extend the expiration of all vehicle registrations, driver licenses and state IDs to 120 days after an original expiration date between March 31 and August 1 of this year, and waive late fees or refund them retroactively to residents impacted by pandemic restrictions. All our offices are open to any residents who need in-person services, which they can access by walking up or scheduling their visits online or by phone.”

Other Legislation

Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 60, Senate Bill 372, Senate Bill 459, House Bill 4735, House Bill 4656, and House Bill 4980.

Senate Bill 60 will revise the requirements needed for a mechanical contractor’s license, revise the classifications and limitations of a license, and allow credits from certain HVAC programs to be applied toward a mechanical contractor’s license.

Senate Bill 372 makes it so a local exchange service provider no longer is required to provide a free printed phone book to every customer who asks for one.

Senate Bill 459 will allow an application for a neighborhood enterprise zone (NEZ) certificate to be filed after a building permit has already been issued for the project.

House Bill 4735 will amend the Michigan Memorial Highway Act to designate a portion of Highway US-127 as the “PFC Ronald James Fitch Memorial Highway” as well as designate a portion of Highway M-50 in Eaton County as the “Ensign Francis Flaherty Memorial Highway”.

House Bill 4656 will allow the 25th Judicial Circuit, which consists of Marquette County, to have one additional judge beginning January 1, 2023, which will allow for further distribution of judicial caseload assignments for the circuit.

House Bill 4980 will amend the Michigan Vehicle Code to allow drag racing at Silver Lake State Park’s scramble area.

