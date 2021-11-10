Whitmer signs bill to allow 2-year Michigan vehicle registration

Michigan License Plate -- white with blue letters, with "Pure Michigan" campaign, first issued in 2013.

Michigan drivers will soon be able to select a 2-year option for renewing vehicle registration under new legislation signed Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4117, which allows drivers to choose a 2-year vehicle registration, improving the convenience of Secretary of State services.

Currently, a vehicle registration is issued annually and expires on the owner’s birthday.

“Making life easier for Michiganders is one of my top priorities,” said Governor Whitmer. “The changes that I signed into law today will give Michigan car owners the opportunity to renew their license every two years instead of annually and will provide options for Michigan businesses to renew their special vehicle registration. These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first.”

The governor also signed Senate Bill 220, allowing for no-cost registration renewal for certain agricultural and industrial vehicles, House Bill 4281, ensuring continued funding for police and fire services in Romulus and Harper Woods, and House Bill 4059, which streamlines children’s mental health treatment plans.

