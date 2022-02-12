Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey says she’ll challenge U.S. Rep. Tlaib

DETROIT – Janice Winfrey, the elected clerk in Detroit, said she will challenge U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib in the summer Democratic primary.

The showdown will occur in the newly drawn 12th District, which has part of Detroit as well as Southfield, Dearborn and other Wayne County communities.

“The community knows my work. They trust my work. And again, they know my name,” Winfrey said.

Winfrey was elected last year to a fifth term as Detroit clerk. Her office oversees elections and public records in the city.

Winfrey challenged U.S. Rep. John Conyers in 2016 but was easily defeated. Tlaib will be seeking a third term in Congress.