Jury selected for trial of 4 men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A jury has been selected for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.
Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. After the jury was selected Tuesday, Judge Robert Jonker told them to stay off social media and not discuss the case with family.
“Put them on pause,” he said.
Prosecutors say the men conspired to kidnap the Democratic governor because they were angry about COVID-19 restrictions she imposed. They are Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris.
Two other men who have pleaded guilty will testify for the government. Defense attorneys have signaled they’ll argue entrapment by the FBI.
Jonker told prospective jurors Tuesday they must set aside personal feelings about politics, Whitmer and her administration’s pandemic response. Several potential jurors were dismissed after saying they have strong feelings for or against Whitmer or the government.