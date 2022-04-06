47º

Coast Guard responds to stranded passenger ferry in Straits of Mackinac

Vessel was returning from Mackinac Island

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Some ferry rides to Mackinac Island will take you underneath the Mackinac Bridge. (Keith Dunlap/GMG)

The Great Lakes Coast Guard and others are responding to a stranded passenger ferry in the Straits of Mackinac on Tuesday night.

In a tweet, USCG Great Lakes said a ferry from Star Line Ferry with passengers aboard “apparently lost steering off Mackinaw City while on its way from the island,” sometime around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

USCG said the ferry was currently “drifting slowly with the current and in no danger of grounding.”

An update posted at 8:40 p.m. said a local commercial vessel is enroute to transfer the passengers to St. Ignace. It’s unclear how many passengers are on board. The ferry continues to drift slowly in open water and is not in distress, USGC said.

Passengers ferries are frequently passing through the Straits, from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island.

