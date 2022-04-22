Michigan fishing guide: Season opener dates every angler should know

Brook trout: Angler holding a brook trout. Just a reminder that Michigan’s statewide trout fishing season opener is Saturday, April 30.

The DNR is letting anglers know to get their fishing gear ready because several season openers are approaching.

The trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons open on April 30. In the Upper Peninsula, walleye and northern pike possession seasons open May 15.

Michigan’s muskellunge possession season on all Great Lakes, inland waters, the St. Marys River, Lake St. Clair, and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers opens June 4. Catch-and-release fishing for muskellunge is open all year.

The possession season for bass opens statewide May 28, except for Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair River and the Detroit River, which open June 18.

The catch-and-immediate-release season for largemouth and smallmouth bass is open all year on nearly all waters (unless otherwise closed to fishing).

The daily possession limit for walleye caught in Lake Erie, Detroit River, Lake St. Clair and St. Clair River is remaining at six fish through April 30, 2023.

Ad

The new license season began on April 1. Make sure you’ve purchased a new fishing license for this season, click here to buy one if you haven’t yet.

Clean, dry waders before going to new location

Anglers can help prevent the spread of invasive species by cleaning and drying their waders and gear before they go to a new location.

The New Zealand mudsnail and didymo (rock snot) have been detected in Michigan. Both thrive in high-quality waters and can have harmful effects on stream ecosystems.

Ad

The NZMS Collaborative has some simple steps for cleaning boots and waders:

Stomp and inspect as soon as you leave the water to remove attached debris.

Brush waders, soles and laces to loosen remaining debris and mud.

Spray boots and waders thoroughly with a disinfecting agent.

Rinse after 20 minutes.

Dry waders thoroughly before next use.

Love fishing? Click here for more coverage. Visit Michigan.gov/Fishing for more information from the state.

The 2022 Michigan fishing guide is available below