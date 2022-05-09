Michigan State University police searching for missing 22-year-old student

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Update: Michigan State University police say the 22-year-old student has been located and is safe. No criminal activity was involved, according to police.

Michigan State University police are searching for a missing 22-year-old student.

Nicole Kuang last spoke to her family on May 7 at 10 a.m. Police said she sent an invitation to her family about a graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium.

They believed she would be participating, but when they arrived they could not locate her. They later learned she was not eligible to participate in graduation this semester.

Police said video camera footage around the date and time she was last seen is being reviewed. Police said they are working “every possible angle of this case swiftly and meticulously and the priority right now is reunited this family with their daughter and sister.”

Ad

Nicole Kuang’s older brother shared a statement on Facebook that reads, in part:

”We drove up to East Lansing this weekend to prepare for her graduation and help move her out of her dorm at Gilchrist Hall. She was last seen by her roommate leaving the dorm on 5/7/22 morning around 9am. Our last phone call with Nicole was around 10 am 5/7/22, and she said she was ‘in the bathroom.’

“She has turned her phone off since and we have not been able to contact her. She has deserted her dorm room and left everything - her computer, passport, wallet with money, credit cards, clothes, student ID, medication. Nicole left a note leaving her roommate a case of Arizona Iced tea, her bike lock combo, and a USB with computer passwords. All we know is she has her phone, state ID, and key lanyard.

“We don’t have a clear motive for her disappearance. All we know is that she did not attend graduation, and her name is not on the list of 2022 MSU graduates.”

Ad

The university has faced controversy after the disappearance and death of 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He was located in the Red Cedar River after two and a half months. There were 320 cameras offline when Santo went missing.

Read more: Investigating Brendan Santo’s death: Why were cameras not working on campus? What are police doing now?

Police are asking anyone with information about Nicole Kuang’s whereabouts, or anyone who believes they have seen her to contact MSU Police and Public Safety at 844-99-MSUPD or tips@police.msu.edu.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage