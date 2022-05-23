Jackpot! Michigan Lottery player wins a lifetime supply of cash

Odds of winning $1 million in the 50X the Cash scratch off from the Florida Lottery are 1 in 3,811,410.

This past Sunday a Michigan Lottery player got lucky and saw the five white balls match the numbers on their ticket (07-11-25-31-46). For the first time this year, a Michigan Lottery player has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky for Life game.

The winner has two choices to collect the grand prize:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater,

OR

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

Which option would you choose?

Said winner must contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations division at 844-887-6836. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing if option 2 is chosen.

Michigan Lottery states “for $2 per play, Lucky for Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. seven days-a-week. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.”