LIVE STREAM: 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – The 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference kicks off this week, a return to its normal time for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The conference, held annually by the Detroit Regional Chamber, draws the biggest political and business leaders in the state to Mackinac Island to discuss policy and other important issues.

The event includes several panels, keynote speeches, discussions and special guests. Programming runs from Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning. (Find the full agenda here)

