Pfizer adds $120M, 250 jobs to Michigan facility to boost COVID pill production

Pfizer announced an additional $120 million investment into its Kalamazoo, Michigan facility with an aim to boost production of the company’s COVID-19 oral treatment.

Pfizer said the investment will create more than 250 high-skill jobs at the West Michigan site.

“Pfizer Global Supply has made the impossible possible, making billions of vaccine doses and now millions of treatment courses to help battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “By increasing production at our Michigan facility, we are both helping patients around the world and expanding important manufacturing innovation to the U.S. This investment builds upon our $5 billion of investments across our manufacturing and distribution portfolio since 2017 to support the ongoing growth of U.S. manufacturing leadership.”

Pfizer says it has manufactured more than 5.5 million packs of its oral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, including 1.3 million courses shipped in the U.S.

“Pfizer’s $120 million expansion in Kalamazoo creating 250 good-paying jobs making Paxlovid will save lives and build on Michigan’s economic momentum,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility also made some of the first doses of the vaccine, and now this proud Michigan company will play a critical role in both the treatment and prevention of COVID. By creating opportunity for Michiganders, Pfizer is helping us grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and keep families safe.”

Pfizer also plans to expand its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facility in Kalamazoo with a phase two investment. The expansion adds to the initial investment of $450 million in phase one to build a 400,000-square-foot production facility and further establishes Kalamazoo as one of the most technically advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facilities in the world.

