82º

LIVE

Michigan

Metro Detroit fireworks shows 2022: Where to find them for 4th of July

Counties throughout Detroit ignite the sky to celebrate our independence, country and community.

Carmichael Cruz, Digital Producer

Tags: July 4, independence day, holiday, fireworks, events
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 23: General view of the 56th Annual Detroit Fireworks Show at Millender Center on June 23, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images) (Paul Warner, 2014 Paul Warner)

DETROIT – If the Ford Fireworks put you in the patriotic spirit, then head on over to one of the many neighborhoods that are celebrating the 4th of July with spectaculars in the sky this weekend.

Most of the events are free unless otherwise noted. Grab your family and friends, bring a picnic blanket and a jacket, and enjoy a dazzling display of lights.

Salute to America

  • Greenfield Village
  • June 30 to July 3, 2022
  • Tickets range from $21 to $38, free for children under 5

Willow Metropark Fireworks

  • July 1, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.
  • Vehicle entry permit required

White Lake Fireworks

  • July 2, 2022 at dusk
  • North of the South Island

Clarkston Independence Fest

  • Clintonwood Park
  • July 2, 2022 at 10 p.m.

Kensington Metropark Fireworks

  • July 2, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.
  • Vehicle entry permit required

Frankenmuth Fireworks

  • Downtown Frankenmuth
  • July 3, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.

Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks

  • July 3, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.
  • Vehicle entry permit required

Tiki Night Fireworks

  • Wolverine Lake
  • July 3, 2022 at dusk

Clawson 4th of July

  • Clawson Park
  • July 4, 2022 at 10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

  • Comerica Park
  • July 4, 2022 post-game

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email