Metro Detroit fireworks shows 2022: Where to find them for 4th of July

DETROIT – If the Ford Fireworks put you in the patriotic spirit, then head on over to one of the many neighborhoods that are celebrating the 4th of July with spectaculars in the sky this weekend.

Most of the events are free unless otherwise noted. Grab your family and friends, bring a picnic blanket and a jacket, and enjoy a dazzling display of lights.

Salute to America

Greenfield Village

June 30 to July 3, 2022

Tickets range from $21 to $38, free for children under 5

Willow Metropark Fireworks

July 1, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.

Vehicle entry permit required

White Lake Fireworks

July 2, 2022 at dusk

North of the South Island

Clarkston Independence Fest

Clintonwood Park

July 2, 2022 at 10 p.m.

Kensington Metropark Fireworks

July 2, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.

Vehicle entry permit required

Frankenmuth Fireworks

Downtown Frankenmuth

July 3, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.

Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks

July 3, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.

Vehicle entry permit required

Tiki Night Fireworks

Wolverine Lake

July 3, 2022 at dusk

Clawson 4th of July

Clawson Park

July 4, 2022 at 10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians