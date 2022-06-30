5 Michigan beaches, including 2 in Metro Detroit, 1 in Traverse City, closed for high bacteria

DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches, mostly in the Lower Peninsula, are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level ahead of a busy holiday weekend.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged five Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels, as of June 30.

Most of the high bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff. With a heavy week of rain and storms behind us, this is pretty typical. Storm water runoff causes issues for beaches across the state.

The 5 beaches listed (as of June 30, 2022) are:

Michigan has a total of 1,235 public beaches and 575 private beaches.