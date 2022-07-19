Genesee County man wins lottery jackpot a second time playing lucky numbers: ‘Couldn’t believe it’

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man playing his lucky set of numbers won the $339,768 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

He chose to remain anonymous. He matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the June 29 drawing to win the jackpot. The numbers were 05-07-09-12-33. He purchased his winning ticket online.

“I have always played the same set of numbers on draw games,” said the 59-year-old winner. “In 2007, I won a $250,000 Mega Millions prize on my special set of numbers and decided to keep playing them.

He claimed his prize at the Lottery headquarters recently. He plans to take a trip and save the rest of the money for retirement.

“The morning after the drawing, I checked the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on the Lottery app and recognized them as soon as I saw them. I woke my wife up right away to tell her the good news. We both couldn’t believe it.”

