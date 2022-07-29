9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches are facing closures heading into the weekend due to an increased bacteria level.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels, as of July 29.
Most of the high bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff. Storm water runoff causes issues for beaches across the state.
The 9 beaches listed (as of July 29, 2022) are:
Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac
Thornapple Lake - Charlton Park Barry
Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb
Houghton Lake - Lakeview Park Roscommon
Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park Gladwin
Island Lake - North Park Beach Oakland
Lake Erie - Sterling State Park Monroe
Lake Erie - Luna Pier City Beach Monroe
Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park Washtenaw
Michigan has a total of 1,235 public beaches and 575 private beaches.