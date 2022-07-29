9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches are facing closures heading into the weekend due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels, as of July 29.

Most of the high bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff. Storm water runoff causes issues for beaches across the state.

The 9 beaches listed (as of July 29, 2022) are:

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac

Thornapple Lake - Charlton Park Barry

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb

Houghton Lake - Lakeview Park Roscommon

Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park Gladwin

Island Lake - North Park Beach Oakland

Lake Erie - Sterling State Park Monroe

Lake Erie - Luna Pier City Beach Monroe

Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park Washtenaw

Michigan has a total of 1,235 public beaches and 575 private beaches.